10 start-ups from Andhra Pradesh chosen for SLUSH 2018

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Pradesh Innovation Society has set a new benchmark with one-third of the Indian start-ups delegation participating at SLUSH 2018 conference in Finland, being from the State and supported by the APIS. Speaking to mediapersons here on Monday, CEO of APIS Winny Patro said the two-day SLUSH to be held from December 4 is the annual flagship tech congregation of Finland and it attracts thousands of innovators, enterprises, venture capitalists, policy makers from across the world. It offers each participant a great opportunity to forge relationships with key stakeholders.