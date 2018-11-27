Controversial spiritual leader Bala Sai Baba dies of cardiac arrest in Hyderabad, fight over wealth breaks out

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Controversial spiritual leader Bala Sai Baba died of cardiac arrest in Hyderabad on Tuesday and his untimely death came as shock to his devotees. He was 58.

On Monday night, he was admitted to Viranchi hospital at Banjara Hills in Hyderabad after he complained of chest pain and he died while undergoing treatment on Tuesday morning, said Balasai Seva Samithi trustee T Rama Rao.

A pall of gloom descended on Bala Sai Seva Nilayam in Kurnool, as the body of Bala Sai Baba was brought from Hyderabad in the evening. Devotees and family members were inconsolable and paid floral tributes to the self-styled godman. A long queue of his followers was witnessed at the ashram. His family members and trustees said his final rites would be performed on Wednesday at Balasai International School located at Munagalapadu village on the outskirts of Kurnool.

Born Balaraju to Jagannatha Sastry and Jaya Lakshmamma in Kurnool district, he became a monk at the age of 18 and established his ashram. Later he became popular as Bala Sai Baba.

Bala Sai Baba set up two ashrams, one at Kurnool and another at Hyderabad. He had followers across the country and abroad. A polyglot, the baba used to impress the foreign devotees by speaking in their own language.

Though the number of followers in the State was limited, Bala Sai Baba had a bigger following in foreign countries where he used to visit frequently. Every year on Mahashivaratri, he used to bring out Shivling from his mouth. However, Jana Vignana Vedika and atheists dismissed it as a sleight of hand.

The godman’s life was full of controversies, right from the time he became a monk.

It was alleged that Balaraju, before assuming Bala Sai Baba avatar, used to sell cinema tickets in black to support his family. His detractors say seeing the fame and prosperity of Puttaparthi Sathya Sai Baba, he adopted similar sartorial and hair style.

He used to produce objects such as rings, necklaces, bracelets and other pieces of jewellery out of the thin air.

Meanwhile, hours after the demise of Bala Sai, fight for the control of his substantial assets worth hundreds of crores, broke out between his brother Ramesh and Balasai Seva Samithi trustee T Rama Rao.