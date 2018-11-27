Home States Andhra Pradesh

Heavy pilgrim rush at Srisailam

Srisailam was abuzz with heavy pilgrim turnout on the third Karthika Somavaram.

Published: 27th November 2018 03:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2018 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

Devotees take a holy dip in the Pathalaganga at Srisailam in Kurnool district on the third Karthika Somavaram | Express

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Srisailam was abuzz with heavy pilgrim turnout on the third Karthika Somavaram. The devotees took a holy dip in the Pathalaganga, had darshan and performed rudrabhishekam to Sri Mallikarjuna Swamy and kumkumarchana to Sri Bhramaramba Devi.

Devotees had to wait for eight to nine hours for sarva darshan and five to six hours for special darshan. All the queue lines for darshan were jam-packed since dawn. Pilgrims in long-winding queues were served drinking water, milk, biscuits and sambar rice as breakfast. In view of heavy rush, temple officials cancelled sparsha darshan, break darshan, Archanas and Abhishekams on Monday. Large number of pilgrims took a holy dip at Pathalaganga and floated Karthika Deepams.

Temple EO A Sriramachandra Murthy said elaborate arrangements have been made to ensure hassle-free darshan for devotees. The temple officials have organised Jwala Thoranam programme in the evening. SP K Fakirappa said tight security has been provided to avoid any untoward incidents.

Thousands of devotees also thronged temples of Lord Siva at Omkaram, Mahanandi, Yaganti, Kalvabugga and Jagannathagattu and performed special rituals. The temples were tastefully decorated on the occasion as devotees vied with each other to perform Abhishekam to the idol of Lord Siva on the belief that whatever deeds performed on this day would have the effect of performing one crore times. Devotees observed fast and prayed Lord Siva for health, wealth and happiness on the occasion.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp