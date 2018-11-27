Heavy pilgrim rush at Srisailam

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Srisailam was abuzz with heavy pilgrim turnout on the third Karthika Somavaram. The devotees took a holy dip in the Pathalaganga, had darshan and performed rudrabhishekam to Sri Mallikarjuna Swamy and kumkumarchana to Sri Bhramaramba Devi.

Devotees had to wait for eight to nine hours for sarva darshan and five to six hours for special darshan. All the queue lines for darshan were jam-packed since dawn. Pilgrims in long-winding queues were served drinking water, milk, biscuits and sambar rice as breakfast. In view of heavy rush, temple officials cancelled sparsha darshan, break darshan, Archanas and Abhishekams on Monday. Large number of pilgrims took a holy dip at Pathalaganga and floated Karthika Deepams.

Temple EO A Sriramachandra Murthy said elaborate arrangements have been made to ensure hassle-free darshan for devotees. The temple officials have organised Jwala Thoranam programme in the evening. SP K Fakirappa said tight security has been provided to avoid any untoward incidents.

Thousands of devotees also thronged temples of Lord Siva at Omkaram, Mahanandi, Yaganti, Kalvabugga and Jagannathagattu and performed special rituals. The temples were tastefully decorated on the occasion as devotees vied with each other to perform Abhishekam to the idol of Lord Siva on the belief that whatever deeds performed on this day would have the effect of performing one crore times. Devotees observed fast and prayed Lord Siva for health, wealth and happiness on the occasion.