Mahakutami will sweep TS polls, says CPI

CPI national secretary K Narayana has predicted extreme changes in political scenario in the country after the Assembly elections in five States including Telangana.

Published: 27th November 2018 04:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2018 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: CPI national secretary K Narayana has predicted extreme changes in political scenario in the country after the Assembly elections in five States including Telangana. He said efforts to forge unity among anti-BJP and anti-Modi parties would gain momentum after the elections.

He said a  meeting of the anti-BJP parties would be held at national level following the initiative of Chief Minister Chandrabau Naidu on  December 10 to discuss the strategy to put up a united fight against the BJP.  

Speaking to newsmen, Narayana, who was here to inspect venue for the CPI national executive committee meeting to be held  from December 18, said on Monday that Mahakutami would romp home in the Telangana Assembly elections. Grand alliance comprising Congress, TDP, CPI and TJS would wrest power from TRS, he claimed.

