Seashore plantation to be taken up to reduce cyclone impact

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Keeping the destruction wrought by several cyclones, including the recent Titli in view, district forest officials took the initiative to take up avenue plantation all along the seashore in a big way. Seashore plantation is the only way to reduce the impact of cyclones, officials said.

Srikakulam district has the longest coast - 193 km - in the State. Coastal villages are more susceptible to cyclones than the plain areas. Though there were big casuarina plants all along the coast in the district during 1990, majority of the trees were cut down and a few were damaged in the subsequent cyclones.

Similarly, several sand dunes also vanished because of lack of trees on the seashore.

As a major part of the destruction occurred due to gales, officials were thinking of breaking the winds during the cyclones by taking up plantation in a big way all along the coastline, as well as at the seashore habitations.

While properties worth about `3,500 crore were damaged, 14 persons died in the recent cyclone. Similarly, the earlier cyclones, including the one in 1968, super cyclone in 1999, Phailin in 2013, Hudhud in 2014 caused severe damage to several sectors.

“We are mulling raising casuarina and palm saplings in a big way all along the coast in the territorial forest region, while various other plants like almond, jamun, peepal, prosopis juliflora and pandanus will be raised in the coastal villages,” said district social forest officer B Dhanunjaya Rao.

He also said that seashore plantation would not only reduce the velocity of cyclone winds but also increase the green cover in the district, which is only 12.5 per cent as against the state average of 26 per cent.

“Similarly to protect the sand dunes in the coastal region, we will raise spinifex and canna plants and other saplings, which protect sand dunes in a big way. We will ensure that the plantation is made in about 100 km stretch on the coastline in the next three years,” he said.He also said that they would start the drive in the upcoming year.