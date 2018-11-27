Home States Andhra Pradesh

Students in Andhra Pradesh still weighed down by bags

In State, children who themselves weigh around 20-25 kg are seen carrying bags weighing more than 6 kg.

Published: 27th November 2018 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2018 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

school bag, students, girl student, group, uniform, schools

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State school education department is in the process of implementing The Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD)’s recent guidelines, which say no homework should be given to students of Classes 1 and 2 and they should be taught only two subjects, Mathematics and Environmental Science (EVS). Students studying in Classes 3, 4 and 5 should be taught only three subjects, Mathematics, EVS and a language, the guidelines state.

The guidelines also say that the weight of a student’s bag should increase in proportion to the class they study in. Students who study in Classes 1 and 2 should carry bags weighing not more than 1.5 kg, those studying in Classes 3, 4 and 5 should carry bags weighting not more than 2-3 kg, for students of Classes 6 and 7 the weight of the bags should not be more than 4 kg, for students of Classes 8 and 9 they should not be more than 4.5 and for students of Class 10, the weight should not cross 5 kg. Another set of guidelines, issued by MHRD in 2016, await implementation in the State. According to the guidelines, books should not have hard covers, the number of pages in each book should be limited and the weight of a student’s bag should not exceed 5 kg in any case.

In State, children who themselves weigh around 20-25 kg are seen carrying bags weighing more than 6 kg. This practice, according to orthopaedic doctors, can lead to postural defects and spinal problems as students’ bags should not be more than 10 per cent of their body weights.Students are being made to carry textbooks of English, Hindi, Telugu, Mathematics, EVS, Social Studies, Computer Science (CS) and General Knowledge (GK) in their bags along with notebooks of 200 pages each for all subjects other than CS and GK, workbooks, copywriting books, a diary, and examination books. Students of higher classes end up carrying bags of more than 10 kg as they are made to carry more than 50 books at a time.

“Though private schools have lockers, children are made to carry many books. All of them have two heavy bags, one stays inside the school locker and the other on their backs,” said L Yasodha, a parent.Meanwhile, K Sandhya Rani, Commissioner of School Education, said, “We are planning to come up with the best possible way to reduce the weight of school bags that students carry. By the start of the upcoming academic year, we will be ready with a set of guidelines that every school will be instructed to follow.”Earlier this year, the State government had initiated a `1,000 crore worth project aimed at providing lockers in all government schools, but due to lack of space and other problems, the project could not be completed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MHRD school bag

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp