Three MSME parks set up

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Three MSME parks have been set up at Vemulapalli, Jegurupadu and Peddapuram of East Godavari district, AV Patel, general manager of the district industry centre, said on Monday. Patel said the Industries Department would be conducting a state-wide programme at Tirupati on December 13 to encourage entrepreneurs and it was expected that around 10,000 persons from all the 13 districts would be attending the event; 500 of them would be from East Godavari. He added CM N Chandrababu Naidu would inaugurate the programme.