Titli relief deposited in 4.78 lakh accounts: Jt Collector

SRIKAKULAM: Joint collector KVN Chakradhar Babu on Monday said that they had deposited cyclone compensation in 4.78 lakh accounts so far in the district and the rest of the accounts are being pushed into RTGS for final approval.

Speaking to the treasury officials in a review meeting on the disbursement of the cyclone relief, the Joint Collector said that the beneficiaries must check their bank accounts. Compensation would be deposited only in the bank accounts that had been seeded with Aadhaar, he said. He also called upon the people to give the bank accounts in which they were getting gas subsidy, pension and other benefits. The compensation would be deposited in the rest of the accounts by month-end, he said.