TTD suspends HDPP sr asst, sends strong signal to lobbyists

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: In a move that came as a shock to the employees of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) who are trying to get plum posts, the TTD has suspended a senior assistant who tried to use his political connections to get a post of his choice.

The suspended employee was a senior assistant with the Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad, a wing of the TTD.P Yuvarajulu reportedly obtained a recommendation letter from Syam Yadav, an additional private secretary to the Union Minister of State for Steel, and tried to use it to get a transfer to the office of the JEO as camp clerk or as a manager at the Sri Padmavathi Guest House in Tirumala. Both the posts are considered plum as they deal with issuing of VIP, Arjitha Seva and other seva passes. As manager of the Sri Padmavathi Guest House, one gets a chance to take care of the accommodation for VIPs visiting the shrine.

The TTD administration, however, took a serious view of the manner in which the senior assistant tried to use political influence for a transfer and suspended him.According to the TTD, Yuvarajulu crossed his limits as a subordinate staff member and tried to use his influence for his own purpose which is against rules as per APCS and CCA. “Political lobbying for transfers is a violation of the Rules 24 and 3 of AP CS (conduct rules), 1964,” officials said.

According to the orders from DA section of the TTD, under the provision of rule -8 (1)(a) of AP Civil Services Rules 1991, read with rule-4 of TTD Service Rules issued through GO Ms No. 1060, Revenue Endowments-1, dated 24-10-1989, the Executive Officer placed Yuvarajaulu under suspension.

The TTD Trust Board recently passed a resolution transferring all the employees who had completed three years in their present posts to other departments. Several employees are reported to have tried to pull the strings to get plum postings. The TTD top brass is also said to be under pressure from various quarters to transfer employees to a post of their choice or stall transfers, sources said.