Woman beaten to death by 2 daughters

By Express News Service

KADAPA: In a shocking incident, a septuagenarian woman was allegedly beaten to death by her two daughters for refusing to register her house site in their name at Indira Nagar Colony in Yerraguntla on Sunday.

According to police, B Sugunamma (75) was allocated two cents of land for the construction of house. However, she could not construct the house in the land. Meanwhile, her two daughters A Obulamma and T Nagalakshmi started forcing their mother to register the house site in their name for which she refused. On Sunday, Sugunamma’s daughters quarrelled with her over the issue and thrashed their mother with brooms. Sugunamma suffered serious injuries in the attack and succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment in the government general hospital in Proddatur on Monday.CI Ramaiah Naidu visited the scene of offence and registered a case. Sugunamma’s son B Neeli Rangadu lodged a complaint with the police.