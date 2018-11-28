18 Guntur students land Justdial jobs

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: As many as 18 students of Kallam Haranadha Reddy Institute of Technology were selected as business development executives for Justdial in interviews held on-campus on Tuesday.

All candidates appeared for a written test and a few of them qualified for the group discussion. Following the discussion, a technical skills test and a personal interview was conducted.

On the occasion, the institute director Dr M Umasankar Reddy said that the selected students could join the company in January, 2019.

He appreciated the students and said their communication skills will improve by the time they graduate from the college that provides opportunities to become a part of top companies.