23-year-old killed in tipper-car collision

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: In a freak mishap, a person was killed, while two others were injured, when a speeding tipper collided with a car near Nidamarru village, Mangalagiri rural mandal on Tuesday.

The victim, Sk Basha (23) from Mandadi village of Veldurthi Mandal, died while being rushed to a hospital, sub inspector T Nagaraju said. Basha, who was driving, was moving towards Velagapudi with Manoj Tiwari and Paran Patel who worked as labourers.

A complaint was lodged and inquiry underway. The body was shifted to NRI hospital for postmortem.