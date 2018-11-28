4 held, 10 red sanders logs worth Rs 25 laks seized from AP's Kadapa

By Express News Service

KADAPA: The police on Tuesday conducted combing operations in Mydukur and Khajipet forest areas and arrested four red sanders woodcutters.

They also seized 21 red sanders logs worth Rs 25 lakh from them. Speaking to media in Mydukur urban police station, DSP BR Srinivasulu said the police team also seized a Skoda car and a mobile phone from them. He said strict vigil has been kept on red sanders smuggling in the district. The SP announced rewards to the police personnel who took part in the combing operations.