TRS leader meets CM Chandrababu Naidu, to join TDP today

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) leader Gottimukkala Padma Rao from Kukatpally Assembly constituency in Hyderabad called on Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the latter’s residence in Undavalli on Tuesday. He will formally join TDP on Wednesday.

He was learnt to have expressed his desire to join the TDP, besides campaigning for the victory of Nandamuri Suhasini, fielded as the TDP candidate from Kukatpally.

Padma Rao unsuccessfully contested as an MLA from Kukatpally in 2014 elections against the then TDP candidate Madhavaram Krishna Rao. However, with the latter joining the TRS and getting the ticket to contest on the car symbol, the former felt he was being isolated by the party leadership and resigned from the TRS.