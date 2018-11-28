Home States Andhra Pradesh

Water from Yeluru Reservoir floods four villages

Published: 28th November 2018

Image of flood for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRVARAM: Locals panicked as water from Yeluru Reservoir flooded Marriveedu, J Annaram, Kambalavaripalem and Lakkavaram villages in East Godavari on Tuesday. 

They suspected water overflowed from the reservoir as over 98 per cent of its total capacity was reached. Dismissing their fears, Krishna Rao, Dowleswaram superintending engineer of the irrigation department, told TNIE the reservoir was yet to be completely filled and, as such, there was no question of water overflowing from it. 

However, he said areas that were claimed to be flooded were acquired by the State government and, for which, compensation was already paid for. “Many have illegally occupied these vacant lands and are using it for farming. People have set up their huts in the middle of hills and practice fishing in the reservoir water,” he said, adding that pumping water into the reservoir was stopped. 

Yeluru Reservoir

