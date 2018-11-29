Tribal girl from Andhra raped by biker after she hitches a ride home

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: A 9-year-old tribal girl, who was forced to hitch a ride from an unknown person as there is no public transportation to reach her village from school, was sexually assaulted by the biker late Tuesday night. The girl who is a class four student of a government upper primary school at Boddavara village, resides at Itannapalem in S Kota mandal.

S Kota Sub-Inspector Amminaidu said the girl started walking home, which is 1 kilometre away from the school, after the end of the school. The unsuspecting girl hitched a ride from the biker. He forcibly took the girl to a mango orchard near Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Tadipudi village and allegedly raped her. Later, the accused dropped the victim on the main road and left the place.