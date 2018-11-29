Row erupts as cops try to arrest Srisailam temple chief security officer

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: High drama ensued at Srisailam temple on Wednesday when Executive Officer A Sriramachandra Murthy objected to the police arresting Chief Security Officer Prasad Reddy accusing him of being involved in Abhishekam ticket sale in black market.On November 26, the Srisailam town police had taken into custody a private security guard for allegedly selling three Abhisekam tickets to an individual.

When police officials entered the temple premises to arrest Reddy, Executive Officer A Sriramachandra Murthy raised an objection saying that he was not issued prior notice. Following this, a heated argument took place between the police and the temple staff. Finally, after getting directions from the higher authorities, the police left the premises without arresting the CSO.

Later, the temple EO and the CSO held a press conference where they explained what had happened. “There has been no sale of the Abishekam tickets in the black market. We were given 14 tickets priced at `5,000 and 30 tickets priced at `1,500 to be sold to the pilgrims on November 26. But, the police brought 60 to 70 pilgrims out of turn for darshan and Abhisekam.

We did not entertain them due to heavy rush on Karthika Somavaram. Since, we did not allow entry to the pilgrims, the police forcibly seized pilgrims and fabricated a case of black ticket sales,” said Prasad Reddy. Several other pilgrims accused the police of selling tickets in black market and allowing certain pilgrims out of turn for darshan. When TNIE contacted SP K Pakeerappa, he said it was a ‘minor issue’ and has been ‘sorted out’.