Home States Andhra Pradesh

Row erupts as cops try to arrest Srisailam temple chief security officer

When police officials entered the temple premises to arrest Reddy, Executive Officer A Sriramachandra Murthy raised an objection saying that he was not issued prior notice.

Published: 29th November 2018 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2018 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

shiva

Heavy rush of pilgrims at Srisailam temple in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool district during Mahashivaratri celebrations on Tuesday. Devotees took holy bath in Patalaganga at Srisailam. (Express Photo)

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: High drama ensued at Srisailam temple on Wednesday when Executive Officer A Sriramachandra Murthy objected to the police arresting Chief Security Officer Prasad Reddy accusing him of being involved in Abhishekam ticket sale in black market.On November 26, the Srisailam town police had taken into custody a private security guard for allegedly selling three Abhisekam tickets to an individual.

When police officials entered the temple premises to arrest Reddy, Executive Officer A Sriramachandra Murthy raised an objection saying that he was not issued prior notice. Following this, a heated argument took place between the police and the temple staff. Finally, after getting directions from the higher authorities, the police left the premises without arresting the CSO.

Later, the temple EO and the CSO held a press conference where they explained what had happened. “There has been no sale of the Abishekam tickets in the black market. We were given 14 tickets priced at `5,000 and 30 tickets priced at `1,500 to be sold to the pilgrims on November 26. But, the police brought 60 to 70 pilgrims out of turn for darshan and Abhisekam.

We did not entertain them due to heavy rush on Karthika Somavaram. Since, we did not allow entry to the pilgrims, the police forcibly seized pilgrims and fabricated a case of black ticket sales,” said Prasad Reddy. Several other pilgrims accused the police of selling tickets in black market and allowing certain pilgrims out of turn for darshan. When TNIE contacted SP K Pakeerappa, he said it was a ‘minor issue’ and has been ‘sorted out’. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Srisailam temple Kurnool police Srisailam black ticket

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp