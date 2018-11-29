Guntur officials to switch over to e-cars

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur Collector K Sasidhar has asked automobile companies to supply 100 electrical cars to the district administration before December end.In a meeting with representatives of Tata Motors and Mahindra here on Wednesday, Sasdhar said the government officials would be switching over to the environment-friendly cars. Charging stations for these vehicles would be set up in all mandal headquarters and municipality areas of the district.

“Not only will we be able to do our bit to reduce pollution, but also cut down on expenditure on maintenance costs of cars,” he said. NREDCAP Manager DV Prasad, who was also present, said running cost of electric cars was `1 per kilometre and, once they were fully charged, they could cover 100-110 kilometre. Project Director P Bhanu Prakash and Development Officer V Krishna Reddy were also present.