Hyderabad HC rejects ex-mines department official plea to quash CBI case

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a setback to former director of mines department VD Rajagopal, the Hyderabad High Court refused to quash the CBI cases registered against him. He is an accused in the Jagan’s illegal assets case and Obulapuram mining scam. The court rejected the petitioner’s contention that it was not proper to take into cognizance of the charge-sheet filed against him without Central government permission to prosecute him.Justice M Satyanarayana Murthy recently dismissed the two petitions filed by Rajagopal seeking quashing of the CBI cases registered against him in the two cases.

The allegations against him were that he indulged in acts that accrued illegal benefit to himself and other accused, including Jagan Mohan Reddy, Gali Janardhan Reddy and others, and invited investments as quid pro quo from various persons in the erstwhile AP State.

He was also instrumental in granting mining lease to Raghuram Cements limited (presently known Bharathi Cement Corporation Pvt Limited belong to the family of YSR Congress leader Jagan) at Yerraguntla and Kamalapuram mandals in Kadapa district by abusing his official position. He also played a key role in extending pecuniary advantage and in issuing permits to Obulapuram mining company belonging to Gali Janardhan Reddy, according to the charge-sheet.

While refusing to take the petitioner’s contentions into consideration, the judge made it clear that the issue whether the petitioner-accused had taken the ‘decisions’ as part of his official duties, would be known only during the prosecution and a decision on it cannot be taken at this stage.