NTR Trust scholarship for girl students

Scheduled for 9th December (Sunday), the test will be held at the NTR Junior College for Girls at Gandipet in Hyderabad.  

Published: 29th November 2018 02:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2018 08:49 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The dates for the  Girls Education Scholarship Test GEST 2019, NTR Trust’s scholarship program for the underprivileged girls in Telangana and AP, was annouced today by Nara Bhuvaneshwari, Managing Trustee of the NTR Trust. 

Scheduled for 9th December (Sunday), the test will be held at the NTR Junior College for Girls at Gandipet in Hyderabad.  Applications for the test will be available on the trust website www.ntrtrust.org open from the 29th November at 10 am till 5pm on the 5th December 2018. About 25 girl students will be selected for the scholarship based on their ranking.

