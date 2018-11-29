Home States Andhra Pradesh

Eight fishermen from Andhra among 22 detained by Pakistan off Gujarat coast

The fishermen had migrated to Gujarat along with their families a few years ago from Srikakulam district of the state, officials said. 

Published: 29th November 2018 08:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2018 01:43 AM   |  A+A-

File Image of a boat used for representational purpose only.

By Online Desk

At least eight fishermen from Andhra Pradesh were among 22 Indian fishermen apprehended by Pakistan Marine Security Agency off Gujarat coast on Thursday, officials said.

The fishermen were detained near the International Maritime Boundary Line in the Arabian Sea on charges of entering Pakistan's territorial waters.

The fishermen from Srikakulam and Vizianagarm districts of north coastal Andhra had migrated to Gujarat and they were among a group of 22 who had ventured into the sea on three boats. The fishermen were reportedly taken to Karachi.

Andhra Pradesh's resident commissioner in New Delhi, Arja Srikanth, through officials in foreign ministry contacted the Indian High Commission in Pakistan to seek the help for the fishermen's release. The officials in Indian High Commission have contacted Pakistan officials.

Every year, fishermen from coastal Andhra go to Gujarat in September and return in March.

The families of fishermen apprehended by Pakistan were worried over their safety. They appealed to the state government to take steps to ensure their immediate return.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu took up this matter with the officials of AP Bhavan in New Delhi and directed them to take steps to free them by speaking to the officials in the external affairs ministry. Minister K Kala Venkata Rao spoke to the Chief Minister on the issue and apprised him the details about fishermen.

(With IANS inputs)

TAGS
AP fishermen Andhra fishermen Pakistan coast guard Gujarat coast Pakistan India

