Panel resumes hearing on Krishna river water-sharing between Andhra and Telangana

HYDERABAD: The hearing before the Brijesh Kumar Tribunal on sharing of Krishna water between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana resumed here on Wednesday. Telangana senior advocate Ravinder Rao cross-examined AP witness M Visweswara Rao. During the cross-examination, Visweswara Rao admitted that the AP government proposed to construct Vykuntapuram barrage between Pulichintala and Prakasam barrage with a storage capacity of 10 tmc to meet the drinking water requirements of the capital city of Amaravati.

When the Telangana advocate asked about the plans of constructing another barrage at Harishchandrapuram, the AP witness said that he was unaware of it.

The advocate asked whether the requirements of the Krishna delta were met from the water diverted from Godavari and Pulichintala or it would not need any more water from carryover storage of Nagarjuna Sagar, the AP witness said, “even if the full requirements of the delta are met through diversion from Godavari and intermittent flows between Nagarjuna Sagar Project and Pulichintala barrage, some more water is required as a portion of it goes waste into the sea.