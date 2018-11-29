Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Skill Development Corporation to train for CM Yuva Nestham beneficiaries

In this connection, a specialised 40-hour training programme has been developed. 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   The Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) will conduct training courses for beneficiaries of Mukhyamantri Yuva Nestham (MYN) scheme from December 10 to enhance their employability quotient. 

Around 555 training centres will be set up for imparting training to the candidates in all the mandals of the State. So far, about five lakh unemployed youth have applied to receive the monetary benefit of `1,000.
APSSDC Managing Director and CEO K Sambasiva Rao and Deputy CEO Krithika Shukla said the main objective of the programme was to impart skill training to youth so that they get employment in industries as well as open market. 

The programme, Employability Skills Enhancement Module (ESEM), has been designed focusing on soft/life skills to equip the youth with the employable skills. The module comprises communication skills, interview essentials, basic presentation skills, e-mail writing, intra and interpersonal skills, social responsibility and growth development dynamics.

The beneficiaries can select training centres of their choice through the MYN portal, developed by RTGS and after completion of training assessment, certification will be issued to the candidates. CM N Chandrababu Naidu will inaugurate the module during the District Collectors’ conference on November 30 and on the same day, the registration process of the candidates will be started.

TAGS
Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation Mukhyamantri Yuva Nestham Employability Skills Enhancement Module

