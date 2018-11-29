Smartphone app to curb accidents is a hit in Guntur

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: As many as 81,700 people have installed ‘Road Safety Oath’ mobile app in Guntur rural district. Guntur Rural SP S Rajasekhara Babu had launched the app to curb road accidents. Smartphone users can download it through Google Playstore.

The app will seek details of persons and send the same to the police stations located nearby. To sign in, they will have to take a pledge to follow road safety rules such as wearing helmets, strapping seat belts and avoiding overspeeding, drunk driving and riding triples.

“As the traffic has increased by 300 per cent in Guntur district, we have intensified counter-measure operations. I request people to cooperate with the police by following traffic norms,” he said. The police have undertaken campaigns to make people, especially youth, aware about the app in areas under 64 police stations limits across Guntur rural district.

Babu directed that the grey areas (where accidents take place regularly) and install solar blinkers to help those driving vehicles. He asked them to conduct awareness camps about road safety rules in colleges etc.

Minister for Civil Supplies P Pulla Rao, District Collector K Sasidhar and the SP launched the app at Chilakaluripet of Guntur district on November 21 and within a week’s time, “thousands of people have installed the app in Guntur rural limits”, he said.