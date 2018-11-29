Home States Andhra Pradesh

‘VK Rao will continue to inspire our officers': Telangana IAS Association

Navin Mittal, Hon. Secretary, Telangana Indian Administrative Services Officers’ Institute recalls Rao as a legend among officials.

Published: 29th November 2018 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2018 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

Valluri Kameswara Rao

Valluri Kameswara Rao. (File| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Telangana State IAS Officers’ Association expressed deep condolences on the death of Valluri Kameswara Rao, a retired Indian Civil Service Officer. Kameswara Rao was a legend among the officials, he served the country and the state in different capacities and was also Chief Secretary to government in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh recalled Navin Mittal, honorary secretary of Telangana Indian Administrative Services Officers’ Institute. 

In a condolence message on Wednesday, Mittal said that Kameswara Rao also worked as Vigilance Commissioner of the State and subsequently as principal secretary to President of India. “Kameswara Rao will be remembered by the officials and people for a long time to come and will continue to inspire IAS officers,” said Mittal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana IAS Association Valluri Kameswara Rao Andhra Pradesh IAS

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp