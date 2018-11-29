‘VK Rao will continue to inspire our officers': Telangana IAS Association

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana State IAS Officers’ Association expressed deep condolences on the death of Valluri Kameswara Rao, a retired Indian Civil Service Officer. Kameswara Rao was a legend among the officials, he served the country and the state in different capacities and was also Chief Secretary to government in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh recalled Navin Mittal, honorary secretary of Telangana Indian Administrative Services Officers’ Institute.

In a condolence message on Wednesday, Mittal said that Kameswara Rao also worked as Vigilance Commissioner of the State and subsequently as principal secretary to President of India. “Kameswara Rao will be remembered by the officials and people for a long time to come and will continue to inspire IAS officers,” said Mittal.