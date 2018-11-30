Home States Andhra Pradesh

Collectors’ conference to address AP's district-related issues

The 18th collectors’ conference will be held in the Grievance Hall at the Chief Minister’s residence in Undavalli. 

Published: 30th November 2018

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will hold a day-long collectors’ conference, on Friday, aimed at resolving issues related to districts and formulating an action plan to improve performance of districts. The 18th collectors’ conference will be held in the Grievance Hall at the Chief Minister’s residence in Undavalli. 

In the morning session, Naidu will deliver the keynote address followed by a review on welfare programmes including public distribution system, NTR Bharosa Pension scheme, Chandranna Bhima, Chandranna Pelli Kanuka, Mukhyamantri Yuva Nestham, Housing, Anna Canteens, free power, health and nutrition, door-to-door garbage collection, water supply and education departments. Post lunch break, a review will be held on infrastructure including solid waste management, LED bulbs, drains, fibre grid, roads, drinking water, gas connections, education and infrastructure. 

Other issues to be discussed include e-Pragati, priorities for 2019-20 and revenue issues. Focus will also be on Vision, Innovation, Accountability, Digitilisation, Ubarisation, Convergence, Technology and Transformation (VIADUCT), a new policy taken up by the CM. The same policy has been adopted by the Institute of Leadership, Excellence and Governance which is a new wing arranged for studying the best policies being implemented in various parts of the world and implementing them for the overall development of the State.

Comments

