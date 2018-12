By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Peerla festival, which is said to be a symbol of communal harmony between Hindus and Muslims, was celebrated on Thursday at Ichchapuram.

Devotees thronged the Peerla Dargah on the hilltop at Ichchapruam. Over 95% of the Hindus visit the Dargah and offer prayers in Hindu tradition with bananas, coconuts, incense sticks and diyas.

People believe that ear and skin diseases would be cured by visiting the Dargah.