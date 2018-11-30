Home States Andhra Pradesh

GVL Narasimha Rao moves RS ethics panel seeking disqualification of Sujana, Ramesh

VIJAYAWADA: Seeking disqualification of TDP  MPs YS Chowdary (Sujana Chowdary) and CM Ramesh, who are facing charges of tax evasion and defraudment of banks, from the Rajya Sabha, BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao has filed a complaint to the Ethics Committee of the Upper House of Parliament. In his complaint, GVL pointed out that the stature of Parliament and public faith in the institution was at the risk of being damaged because of such cases.

In a letter written to Chairman of the Ethics Committee Narayan Lal Panchariya, Rao said both the TDP MPs were involved in allegations of massive financial bungling and fraud. “Ramesh is involved in benami operations and evaded income taxes running into hundreds of crores of rupees. His public conduct has also been repugnant and unbecoming of a MP. Chowdary has been charged by several public sector banks of defrauding them and registered FIRs against his companies, which resulted in a Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe. The ED investigations revealed that his companies borrowed `5,700 crores and diverted them into several shell companies,” he noted. 

Ironically, YS Chowdary is also a part of the 10-member Ethics Committee, which prompted GVL to request the Chairman to keep the TDP MP away from the deliberations on the issue and treat him as an accused appearing before the panel. 

Speaking to the media in Vijayawada on Thursday, Narasimha Rao said the Chairman of the Ethics Committee had assured him of appropriate action. 

Stating that both the cases of financial misappropriation and misconduct were denting the image of Parliament, the BJP MP observed, “Rajya Sabha has suffered a serious dent to its image due to the financial allegations against Vijay Mallya, former member of the Rajya Sabha. The case of Chowdary is even more dangerous as his business operations remain shady and it seems thousands of crores of rupees have been borrowed using political clout and patronage.”

Rao also slammed TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, accusing him of defending and protecting the tainted MPs. He also took a dig at the TDP government for issuing a Government Order, restricting the CBI from taking up investigations in the State. “Even the Special Investigation Team the government constitutes (SIT) is actually Safeguarding the Interests of TDP Team (SIT) to protect the interests of the corrupt leaders,” he alleged.

Talking about the political situation in the Telugu-speaking states, he criticised Naidu for his double standards. “Naidu recently said he wanted to have an alliance with TRS in Telangana, but Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao did not agree to the proposal. But, in his latest public meetings, Naidu accused it of several irregularities. It shows his  double standards.” 

