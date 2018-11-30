Hyderabad HC to hear Jagan Mohan Reddy attack case on December 3

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Hyderabad High Court on Thursday posted the Jagan attack case to December 3 for a detailed hearing. The bench was dealing with the petition filed by YSRC president Jagan Mohan Reddy, seeking probe by any appropriate independent agency not under the control of AP government. It had directed that the SIT constituted by the AP government to file its investigation report in a sealed cover and that no final report should be presented in the case.

Later, Jagan filed an additional affidavit seeking directions to the Centre for conducting a comprehensive investigation into the incident. When the matter came up for hearing before the bench, senior counsel CV Mohan Reddy, appearing for the petitioner, told the court that the AP police have not acted in accordance with law in the incident of attack on Jagan at Vizag airport on Oct 25 this year.

In fact, the case would fall under “The Suppression of Unlawful Acts against Safety of Civil Aviation Act, 1982”. As per the Act, the AP police have to forward the case report and information to the Central government, but they have failed to do so, he pointed out. The bench said that the case needs to have a detailed hearing, hence it should be posted to Monda.