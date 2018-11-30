AP IT Minister Nara Lokesh in top 20 of 100 young influential list

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Information Technology (IT) and Panchayat Raj Nara Lokesh has been named in the 2018 list of 100 ‘Future Leaders: The World’s Most Influential Young People in Government’. Lokesh figured in the top 20 influential leaders in the list, which has been compiled by England-based policymaking organisation ‘Apolitical’.

According to the website of the organisation, the list recognises people in the field of government and policy, who have made a mark early in their careers and are aged below 35 years. “Absolutely honoured to be included in the top 20 of “100 Future Leaders: The World’s Most Influential Young People in Government.” Heartfelt thanks to Apolitical!! (sic),” Lokesh tweeted on Thursday.

The list has been made after the organisation received nominations from hundreds of people working in local and national governments, international organisations and non-governmental organisations including Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), Care International, 18 national governments, United Nations, United States Agency for International Development and World Bank. The organisation said that the nominated candidatures were selected after scrutinising several parameters including the power and the potential of the nominee to affect change at a local, national or international level, including by virtue of their position or mandate, past achievements that have affected change, social media presence and others.

Youngest member from Haryana in the current Lok Sabha Dushyant Chautala, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha national vice-president Madhukeshwar Desai, BJP MP from Maharashtra Raksha Khadse, Thrissur (Kerala) Collector TV Anupama, Bhakti Sharma and sarpanch of Barkhedi Abdulla village (near Bhopal) Bhakti Sharma have also been named in the list.

