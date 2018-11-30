Man nabbed for sharing ‘objectionable’ FB posts
GUNTUR: Police have arrested a man for sharing objectionable posts about Telugu Desam Party spokesperson Sadineni Yamini Sharma on his Facebook account. The Arundalepet police said the accused, G Sravan Kumar (a Jana Sena sympathiser), was nabbed on Thursday for posting morphed photos of the leader and other objectionable content related to her on October 27.
Addressing a press conference at Arundelpet, Guntur West DSP P Sowmya Latha said a complaint, stating that Sravan Kumar had posted and shared contents to defame the leader, was lodged by T Anil Kumar, project manager of Shreeyam Group (owned by Yamini Sarma).
A mobile phone was recovered from the accused.