Man nabbed for sharing ‘objectionable’ FB posts

Police have arrested a man for sharing objectionable posts about Telugu Desam Party spokesperson Sadineni Yamini Sharma on his Facebook account.

Published: 30th November 2018 03:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2018 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Police have arrested a man for sharing objectionable posts about Telugu Desam Party spokesperson Sadineni Yamini Sharma on his Facebook account. The Arundalepet police said the accused, G Sravan Kumar (a Jana Sena sympathiser), was nabbed on Thursday for posting morphed photos of the leader and other objectionable content related to her on October 27.

Addressing a press conference at Arundelpet, Guntur West DSP P Sowmya Latha said a complaint, stating that Sravan Kumar had posted and shared contents to defame the leader, was lodged by T Anil Kumar, project manager of Shreeyam Group (owned by Yamini Sarma). 
A mobile phone was recovered from the accused.

