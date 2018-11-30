MSME policy to be unveiled

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government, which is focusing on the development Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the State to generate more jobs, has decided to organise a MSME conference in the temple town of Tirupati on December 13.

AP MSME Park Policy (2018 - 23) will also be unveiled.

Claiming that it will be the first MSME conclave in the nation, Industries Minister N Amarnath Reddy said the event would come in handy for the government to enter into agreements industrialists which are evincing interest to open shops in AP. The minister said stalls from all the 13 districts of the State showcasing the opportunities for establishing MSMEs in those districts will be set up.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will announce incentives to investors coming forward for setting up MSMEs.