Reliance info centres in 12 States, two Union Territories

As part of its rural transformation initiative, Reliance Foundation initiated Reliance Foundation Information Services (RFIS) in Andhra Pradesh along with 12 other States and two Union Territories.

Briefing the activities undertaken as part of RFIS in the State to mediapersons in Vijayawada on Thursday, Reliance representatives said more than one million knowledge seekers were connected with knowledge providers in the State and they intend to take it further.  

“Three core principles — multi-stakeholder partnerships, usage of appropriate technology to reach target audiences and advise on best practices instead of reinventing the wheel,” they said. 

