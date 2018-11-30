Stone for development works laid at AP's Ongole

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Information Technology and Panchayat Raj Minister Nara Lokesh said the State government had framed a water grid programme at Rs 1,000 crore to provide tap connection to every household in the state.

Lokesh visited Markapuram of Prakasam district on Thursday and laid foundation stones for various development works worth at Rs 450 crore.

He said Rs 226 crore was sanctioned to fulfil water needs in the Markapuram division.

The minister added that a paper mill would be established in the district shortly at Rs 20,000 crore and claimed that the chief minister was monitoring the first tunnel works of Velugonda project and taking steps to release water from it as per his promises.

District Minister S Raghava Rao, Collector V Vinay Chand and Joint Collector S Nagalaksmi were also present.