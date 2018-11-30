Traffic alerts: MoU inked with Google Maps 

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Google Maps is working closely with the Andhra Pradesh for mapping around 4,000-km-long road networks in the State, a first-of-its-kind initiative in India. For this, it has entered into an MoU with the AP Road Development Corporation (AP RDC) recently. “With this, by a click on our ‘Google Maps’ app, you will know all related information such as real time traffic alerts, two-wheeler mode navigation, real time location sharing etc with the new facility of Voice Navigation in your local language to reach the destination in a comfortable and easy way,” said Krish Vithaladevara, the director of Google Maps for India.

The Google Maps has come out with more new technically advanced features to help people get information more easily. Google Maps has coverage of about 14,000-km-long National Highway routes across the country and it offers two-wheeler mode, Plus Codes, Maps Go, local languages on maps, exploring local places, real- time location sharing, multi-stop directions, real-time traffic (including traffic alerts), Maps on feature phones (KaiOS) besides 3G and 4G smart phones and local guides. All these features make going around Visakhapatnam city quicker and more convenient.

Google Maps, in collaboration with the AP RDC, announced the accurate mapping of all the highways in the State. These include the entire state highway network with the correct numbers and names.

This is the first time the Google Maps has worked so closely with a state government in India on mapping road networks. Krish Vithaladevara, Director, and Anal Ghosh, the senior programme manager of the Google Maps for India, explained the multi-faceted uses of the improvised ‘Google Maps’ platform in the daily routine of people here on Thursday.

In just over eight months, the Google Maps has acquired more than two crore users per month in India using the 2-Wheeler mode. In addition, it has recently integrated Ola bikes into the two-wheeler mode as well. If you are not in the mood to ride your bike - Google Maps will help you cover it. Now, the Google Maps is focusing on the Indian two-wheeler market, the world’s biggest, to promote its ‘Two-wheeler mode navigation maps’.

With the two-wheeler mode maps, bikers will find the shortest (both distance and time duration aspects) routes to their destinations.