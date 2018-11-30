UGD: Guntur citizens bear the brunt of slow pace of works

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Slow pace of underground drainage (UGD) works in Guntur city is troubling its residents as they have to put up with construction debris, clogged and broken roads among others.

The GMC had earlier set November-end as the deadline for completion of UGD network in Zone 1 and Zone 2. However, with the current pace of works, it is still doubtful if it could meet the target date.

Keeping this issue in view, the Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) on Thursday conducted another review meeting with representatives of Shapoorji Pallonji Group, which has undertaken the project, asking them to speed up the works and complete them in scheduled time. The body has set the target for laying of 3.10 km of roads every day, but a meagre 0.57 km of it was being achieved. In total, restoration of 186 km of 526.39 km roads was completed. The project is designed to cover a sewerage network of 1,083 km.

Out of 47,000 manholes, 21,000 were completed and the officials concerned asked the firm to complete the rest on a war-footing. Also, only 11,000 inspection chambers out of the targeted 84,000 were completed yet.

Officials concerned have also taken steps to complete works in the remaining zones by the end of this year. As such, additional manpower and equipment have been set up to meet the deadline.

GMC chief Srikesh B Lathkar also instructed his officials to use extra manpower and equipment so that the works relating to the underground network could be completed by December. Meanwhile, residents have lodged complaints with the GMC explaining the difficulties they go through due to the project.