Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam on Decemeber 18

The sacred Vaikunta Dwaram at Tirumala will be opened in the early hours of December 18.

TIRUMALA: The sacred Vaikunta Dwaram at Tirumala will be opened in the early hours of December 18. The passage encircling the sanctum sanctorum of Venkateswara temple, which is opened only once in a year on the auspicious Vaikunta Ekadasi, will be thrown open for devotees after the completion of pre-dawn rituals. The divine passage will be kept open till the midnight of December 19 (Vaikunta Dwadasi).

About 1.75 lakh pilgrims are expected to visit the hill shrine for Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam.    
Speaking to media here on Thursday, Tirumala JEO KS Srinivasa Raju said the TTD would come up with micro-level planning for regulation of darshan lines, supply of free food, maintenance of sanitation and strengthening of security. All the stakeholders submitted their proposals with regard to the modalities to be worked out for the smooth conduct of the festival with focus on common pilgrims, the JEO added.

Golden chariot procession
The idols of Lord Malayappa Swamy and His Consorts will be taken out in a procession in a dazzling golden chariot at Tirumala on December 18. Chakrasnanam will be performed on December 19.

