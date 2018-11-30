West Godavari doctor tests positive for H1N1

By Express News Service

ELURU: A doctor working at a public health centre (PHC) in West Godavari district was tested positive for swine flu and receiving treatment at the Eluru Government General Hospital (GGH). The doctor reportedly contracted the H1N1 flu virus when he had gone to visit a family member in Hyderabad, who was also tested positive for the virus.

According to officials, the 34-year victim, who hailed from Tanuku town, was working at Manchili PHC of Attili mandal on outsourcing basis.

About 20 days ago, the doctor went to Hyderabad to visit his aunt, being treated for swine flu, and stayed there for three days. After his return, he was normal and worked.

However, three days ago, he complained of fever and took treatment. As the fever showed no signs to reduce, he went for blood tests at the Eluru government hospital where his reports said he was affected with swine flu.