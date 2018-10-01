Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra: CCTVs in Guntur colleges to identify riders without helmets

To encourage more youths to wear helmets when riding, college authorities have been directed to instal closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras on their premises.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: To encourage more youths to wear helmets when riding, college authorities have been directed to instal closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras on their premises. Guntur SP Ch Vijaya Rao has asked the authorities to set up the surveillance cameras, which would be connected to the Command Control Room. With help from the equipment, the cops would be able to identify those--students, lecturers and other staff--riding without helmets.   

The move is an attempt to curb the rising number of accidents, which many times result in casualties. Since January, there have been 55 deaths in 187 accidents involving two-wheelers in Guntur city, according to information. Around 155 persons were also injured in these mishaps.

Keeping this in view, the police are focusing more on holding awareness campaigns on safe driving at colleges and other educational institutions. Not only this, parents of the youths who were found guilty of violating traffic norms, too, are given counselling sessions. Despite these efforts, the police said there has been a little impact as many cases of helmet-less driving continued to get reported in the urban police limits.     

Stating that road accidents have come down recently as a result of efforts taken up by the police, Rao encouraged the personnel to continue using speed guns in an effort to control rash driving. He urged the students to make themselves completely aware of the traffic norms and appealed to parents not to give vehicles to their minor wards.

