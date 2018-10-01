Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra IT Minister Nara Lokesh says no deadline to apply for government's unemployment allowance scheme

While Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will launch the initiative on Tuesday, the allowance, Rs 1,000 per month, will be credited to the accounts of the beneficiaries on Wednesday.

Published: 01st October 2018 04:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2018 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh minister Nara Lokesh in a public meeting at Unguturu.

Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh (Photo | Twitter/Nara Lokesh)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Even as the launch of the much-touted ‘Mukhyamantri Yuva Nestam’, the unemployment allowance scheme, is just a day away, IT minister Nara Lokesh said the State government has decided to not have any deadline for seeking applications for ascertaining the eligibility.

While Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will launch the initiative on Tuesday, the allowance — Rs 1,000 per month — will be credited to the accounts of the beneficiaries on Wednesday.

Ministers Nara Lokesh and Kollu Ravindra held a review meeting on the initiative on Sunday and took stock of the status of the applications received.

Speaking on the occasion, Lokesh clarified, “There will not be any deadline to apply for the scheme and interested candidates can file applications at any time. On 25th of every month, all the applications filed in that respective month would be scrutinised and the allowance will be extended to the eligible candidates from the first of the following month.”

The government has also decided to give a chance to those who accidentally opted out of the initiative. Lokesh said that applicants can reach out to 1100 (people first) call centre to get their applications reconsidered. Since October 2, the day of the launch of the initiative would be a holiday for bank transactions, Lokesh said the money would be credited into the beneficiaries’ accounts on Wednesday.

So far, out of the 5.7 lakh applications received, 1.88 lakh were found to be eligible. Lokesh told the officials concerned to resolve the pending grievances at the earliest.

A total of 27,600 grievances are pending to be addressed, while over 65,000 have been resolved.

Naidu, who is set to launch the scheme at 11 am on Tuesday, will interact with 400 beneficiaries of Mukhyamantri Yuva Nestam at Undavalli. He will also distribute the eligibility certificates to them.

Arrangements are being made in all the assembly constituencies for live streaming the CM’s address. MLAs at their respective constituencies will give away the certificates to eligible candidates, on the occasion.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nara Lokesh Mukhyamantri Yuva Nestam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo | PTI)
More jawans were killed than Naxals during UPA regime, we reversed it: Home Minister Rajnath Singh
Representative Image
Here are some tasty pakoda recipes for the weekend
Gallery
Chennaiyin FC will look to upset Bengaluru FC's hopes of a revenge for last year's defeat in the final as the two star teams clash in their ISL season opener on Sunday. Here are snaps from their final practice session before the game. (Photo | Chennaiyin FC/Twitter)
Defending champs Chennaiyin FC gear up to tame Bengaluru FC in their ISL opener
Tim Cahill (Jamshedpur FC): Australia's record goalscorer Cahill, who scored 50 goals for Socceroos in a career spanning 14 years, retired from international duty after playing in his fourth World Cup in Russia earlier this year.(Photo | Twitter/ TIM CAHILL)
ISL 2018: Seven foreign signings who can light-up the tournament