Andhra IT Minister Nara Lokesh says no deadline to apply for government's unemployment allowance scheme

VIJAYAWADA: Even as the launch of the much-touted ‘Mukhyamantri Yuva Nestam’, the unemployment allowance scheme, is just a day away, IT minister Nara Lokesh said the State government has decided to not have any deadline for seeking applications for ascertaining the eligibility.

While Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will launch the initiative on Tuesday, the allowance — Rs 1,000 per month — will be credited to the accounts of the beneficiaries on Wednesday.

Ministers Nara Lokesh and Kollu Ravindra held a review meeting on the initiative on Sunday and took stock of the status of the applications received.

Speaking on the occasion, Lokesh clarified, “There will not be any deadline to apply for the scheme and interested candidates can file applications at any time. On 25th of every month, all the applications filed in that respective month would be scrutinised and the allowance will be extended to the eligible candidates from the first of the following month.”

The government has also decided to give a chance to those who accidentally opted out of the initiative. Lokesh said that applicants can reach out to 1100 (people first) call centre to get their applications reconsidered. Since October 2, the day of the launch of the initiative would be a holiday for bank transactions, Lokesh said the money would be credited into the beneficiaries’ accounts on Wednesday.

So far, out of the 5.7 lakh applications received, 1.88 lakh were found to be eligible. Lokesh told the officials concerned to resolve the pending grievances at the earliest.

A total of 27,600 grievances are pending to be addressed, while over 65,000 have been resolved.

Naidu, who is set to launch the scheme at 11 am on Tuesday, will interact with 400 beneficiaries of Mukhyamantri Yuva Nestam at Undavalli. He will also distribute the eligibility certificates to them.

Arrangements are being made in all the assembly constituencies for live streaming the CM’s address. MLAs at their respective constituencies will give away the certificates to eligible candidates, on the occasion.