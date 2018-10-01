Home States Andhra Pradesh

Don’t get carried away by false info: RINL to Visakhapatnam Steel Plant employees

According to RINL  officials, for production of 3.0 million tonnes of liquid steel as envisaged in stage one, there is a requirement of around 8.4 million tonnes (2.8 times) of raw materials.

Published: 01st October 2018 04:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2018 04:22 AM   |  A+A-

Steel

A worker observes an electric furnace inside a steel factory on the outskirts of Jammu. (File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) has said that a few trade unions, representing non-executives and contract labourers operating at Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), have been resorting to various agitations on the plant premises opposing implementation of “Conveyor Maintenance Contract System” in Sinter Plant and RMHP.

In a press release issued here on Sunday, RINL officials said that the public sector company is going through a tough phase and is encountering various challenges, be it in production, productivity, profitability, marketing or logistics.

Besides, there are other major issues like stabilisation of new and expanded units with a view to ramping up production up to commissioned capacity and the need of the hour is a dedication from all stakeholders in general and RINL fraternity in particular. 

According to RINL  officials, for production of 3.0 million tonnes of liquid steel, as envisaged in stage one, there is a requirement of around 8.4 million tonnes (2.8 times) of raw materials. The plant capacity has been enhanced to 7.3 million tonnes of liquid steel. Therefore, around 20 million tonnes of raw materials need to be handled.

Despite severe financial constraints over the last three years and operational priorities, RINL management has not compromised on the welfare aspects and other benefits being extended to the employees, the officials said and requested employees to refrain from getting carried away by misinformation being circulated against the system.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
RINL VSP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo | PTI)
More jawans were killed than Naxals during UPA regime, we reversed it: Home Minister Rajnath Singh
Representative Image
Here are some tasty pakoda recipes for the weekend
Gallery
Chennaiyin FC will look to upset Bengaluru FC's hopes of a revenge for last year's defeat in the final as the two star teams clash in their ISL season opener on Sunday. Here are snaps from their final practice session before the game. (Photo | Chennaiyin FC/Twitter)
Defending champs Chennaiyin FC gear up to tame Bengaluru FC in their ISL opener
Tim Cahill (Jamshedpur FC): Australia's record goalscorer Cahill, who scored 50 goals for Socceroos in a career spanning 14 years, retired from international duty after playing in his fourth World Cup in Russia earlier this year.(Photo | Twitter/ TIM CAHILL)
ISL 2018: Seven foreign signings who can light-up the tournament