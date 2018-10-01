Don’t get carried away by false information on contract system: RINL to Visakhapatnam Steel Plant employees

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) has said that a few trade unions, representing non-executives and contract labourers operating at Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), have been resorting to various agitations on the plant premises opposing implementation of “Conveyor Maintenance Contract System” in Sinter Plant and RMHP.

In a press release issued here on Sunday, RINL officials said that the public sector company is going through a tough phase and is encountering various challenges, be it in production, productivity, profitability, marketing or logistics.

Besides, there are other major issues like stabilisation of new and expanded units with a view to ramping up production up to commissioned capacity and the need of the hour is a dedication from all stakeholders in general and RINL fraternity in particular.

According to RINL officials, for production of 3.0 million tonnes of liquid steel, as envisaged in stage one, there is a requirement of around 8.4 million tonnes (2.8 times) of raw materials. The plant capacity has been enhanced to 7.3 million tonnes of liquid steel. Therefore, around 20 million tonnes of raw materials need to be handled.

Despite severe financial constraints over the last three years and operational priorities, RINL management has not compromised on the welfare aspects and other benefits being extended to the employees, the officials said and requested employees to refrain from getting carried away by the misinformation being circulated against the system.