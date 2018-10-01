Home States Andhra Pradesh

Farmers bid to enter Kakinada SEZ triggers tension

Farmers from Ramanakkapet village gathered in the area and marched to the acquired land to start agriculture works as part of the Eruvaka programme announced by them.

Published: 01st October 2018 04:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2018 04:26 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers protesting against SEZ at Ramanakkapet village in East Godavari district on Sunday I Express

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: The Kakinada Special Economic Zone (KSEZ) land issue has returned to haunt the State government. Hundreds of farmers from Ramanakkapet village in U Kothapalli Mandal of East Godavari district tried to enter the lands acquired from them for the SEZ on Sunday.

Farmers from Ramanakkapet village gathered in the area and marched to the acquired land to start agriculture works as part of the Eruvaka programme announced by them. Sensing trouble, a huge posse of police personnel was deployed in the village. The police had a tough time controlling the farmers, who forced their way into the fields. The farmers entered into an argument with the police for not allowing them into the fields. The two groups jostled with each other, leading to tension in the village. Many farmer leaders were taken into custody and they were shifted to nearby police stations. Later, the police set up a picket in the village to prevent any untoward incident.

Meanwhile, several CPM, Jana Sena and YSRC party leaders from across the district were taken into preventive custody. The leaders, who were kept under house arrest for the past three days, were arrested when they tried to force their way to the village. Jana Sena Party leader Pantham Nanaji and YSRC leaders were arrested and shifted to Indarapalem police station in Kakinada.

The Kakinada SEZ has remained a non-starter from the beginning. Farmers are agitating to get their land parcels back or higher compensation in lieu. Recently, the authorities announced additional compensation, but not many farmers are coming forward to accept it. The land acquisition for Kakinada SEZ began way back in 2005 when the then YS Rajasekhara Reddy government was in power. The former Congress government had identified around 10,000 acres of land in Thondangi and U Kothapalli mandals for the SEZ. Though 7,400 acres of land were acquired for the SEZ, another 2,600 acres of land still remains to be acquired.  

While the farmers in the 2,600 acres did not give their lands, the farmers who gave their land voluntarily are not happy now as the promise of giving jobs to them in the SEZ remained on paper. Interestingly, only one company, a China-based doll assembling unit, was established in the SEZ. When he was in the Opposition, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu supported the agitation and he even symbolically ploughed the lands at a village in the area, promising the farmers that he would restore their lands when he came to power.  “Naidu had promised to cancel the SEZ. However, he went back on his promise after becoming Chief Minister,’’ CPM leader Duvva Seshababji said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kakinada SEZ

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo | PTI)
More jawans were killed than Naxals during UPA regime, we reversed it: Home Minister Rajnath Singh
Representative Image
Here are some tasty pakoda recipes for the weekend
Gallery
Chennaiyin FC will look to upset Bengaluru FC's hopes of a revenge for last year's defeat in the final as the two star teams clash in their ISL season opener on Sunday. Here are snaps from their final practice session before the game. (Photo | Chennaiyin FC/Twitter)
Defending champs Chennaiyin FC gear up to tame Bengaluru FC in their ISL opener
Tim Cahill (Jamshedpur FC): Australia's record goalscorer Cahill, who scored 50 goals for Socceroos in a career spanning 14 years, retired from international duty after playing in his fourth World Cup in Russia earlier this year.(Photo | Twitter/ TIM CAHILL)
ISL 2018: Seven foreign signings who can light-up the tournament