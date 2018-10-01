Home States Andhra Pradesh

Narasaraopet school gets its own water treatment plant

In a novel move, the Narasaraopet Rotary Club has provided the regional municipal girls’ high school with a reverse osmosis (RO) water treatment plant, along with other basic amenities.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: In a novel move, the Narasaraopet Rotary Club has provided the regional municipal girls’ high school with a reverse osmosis (RO) water treatment plant, along with other basic amenities. It has also built a compound wall on the premises to ensure the safety of the students here.

For the newly installed facilities, which will be inaugurated here on Monday, financial aid from the municipal chairman, Nagasarapu Subbaraya Gupta, and Australia’s Hills-Kellyville Rotary Club (of Rotary district 9685 and 9465) helped in the successful completion of the project.

The non-profit Rotary Foundation has taken up an ambitious programme of helping schools in the two Telugu-speaking states, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, under Rotary International district 3150. Its members, with cooperation from local philanthropists, have provided 840 benches to the school, which has a capacity of 840 students. The RO water treatment facility has the capacity to purify 200 litres per hour. To make the best usage of the resources available, dirty water will be used in eight bathrooms and toilets of the school.

G Nagamani, a student of the school, said she was one of the 15 who was responsible for watering plants using water from the treatment plant. “Our group will create awareness among other students to make a right use of water to avoid its wastage,” she said.

The Rotary Club’s past president, T Rajasekhara Reddy, and present president, P Krishna Rao, said the project was completed at `8.90 lakhs. Rotarians KV Anjaneyulu and others helped in the completion of the project.

