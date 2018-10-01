Home States Andhra Pradesh

Nine inter-state smugglers arrested, 650 kg ganja worth Rs 1 crore seized in Andhra's Narsipatnam

Excise officials said the smugglers had procured the weed from farmers in interior areas of Chinthapalle.

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: In a major catch in recent times, the Task Force Wing of Excise & Prohibition department arrested nine inter-state smugglers from whom  650 kg of ganja was seized at Narsipatnam on Sunday. It was being transported to other states in five cars.

The recovered contraband is expected to be worth about Rs 80 lakh to Rs 1 crore.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of excise officials, led by Narsipatnam inspector BVG Raju, conducted vehicle checks on the Narsipatnam-Chintapalle Road, where they found the hemp packed in gunny bags in five cars.

Officials seized 650 kg of dry ganja from the vehicles and Rs 92,000 cash from smugglers.

Excise officials said the smugglers had procured the weed from farmers in interior areas of Chinthapalle.

