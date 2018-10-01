Rushikonda beach trip turns tragic for Andhra engineering students as one drowns at sea, another goes missing

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A jolly trip to Rushikonda beach by five engineering students, turned tragic on Sunday evening with one of them drowning and another going missing at sea.

Three others managed to reach the shore safely after a rough wave pulled them into the sea.

According to police, five friends went to Rushikonda beach.

The rescue team retrieved the body of Ch Leela Pawan Kumar (20) of Palakollu, while 20-year-old student Hari Kiran of Samalkot in East Godavari, is still missing.