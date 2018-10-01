YSRC chief Jaganmohan Reddy promises MLC post to goldsmith community

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC chief Jaganmohan Reddy promised an MLC seat to the goldsmith community people on Sunday, when the community leaders met him during his Praja Sankalpa Yatra at Korukonda in Vizianagaram district.

Following an appeal by the goldsmith community for BC-A status, Jagan also promised that the issue would be referred to the BC Commission. He said political interference in the change of one community status would affect other communities. Keeping the vote bank in view, political parties should not harm other communities.

Jagan also promised to amend the GO 272 due to which goldsmiths have been facing a lot of problems in the form of police investigation. On Sunday, Jagan continued his yatra for a distance of 9.8 km and covered Balarampuram, Kumaram and Korukonda.

AIDS Control Society contract employees, AgriGold victims, sugarcane farmers and teachers appealed to Jagan to cancel the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS).