24 councillors quit as rift in Telugu Desam Party widens

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Internal dissensions within the Telugu Desam Party in Proddatur came to the fore once again as 24 TDP councillors resigned from their posts in protest against the alleged hostile attitude of former MLA N Varadarajulu Reddy. There are two groups in the Proddatur TDP. One group is being led by former MLA M Linga Reddy and another group headed by N Varadarajulu Reddy.

The high command earlier made several attempts to bring them together. The Linga Reddy group councillors expressed anger over the demolition of structures and kiosks near old bus stand area with the support of Varadarajulu Reddy.

Against this backdrop, 24 councillors, including two co-opted members, all belonging to Linga Reddy group, took out a rally from Linga Reddy’s residence in Proddatur on Monday and went to the municipal office. They submitted their resignation letters to Municipal Commissioner P Chandramouleswar Reddy. After receiving information about the TDP councillors’ rally, DSP Srinivasulu provided heavy security. The civic chief said that he would inform the higher officials about the resignation of councillors.