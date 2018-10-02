Home States Andhra Pradesh

24 councillors quit as rift in Telugu Desam Party widens in Andhra

The high command earlier made several attempts to bring them together.

Published: 02nd October 2018 02:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2018 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

Chandrababu Naidu

Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu. ( Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KADAPA:  Internal dissensions within the Telugu Desam Party in Proddatur came to the fore once again as 24 TDP councillors resigned from their posts in protest against the alleged hostile attitude of former MLA N Varadarajulu Reddy. There are two groups in the Proddatur TDP.

One group is being led by former MLA M Linga Reddy and another group headed by N Varadarajulu Reddy.

The high command earlier made several attempts to bring them together.

The Linga Reddy group councillors expressed anger over the demolition of structures and kiosks near old bus stand area with the support of Varadarajulu Reddy. 

Against this backdrop, 24 councillors, including two co-opted members, all belonging to Linga Reddy group, took out a rally from Linga Reddy’s residence in Proddatur on Monday and went to the municipal office.

They submitted their resignation letters to Municipal Commissioner P Chandramouleswar Reddy.

After receiving information about the TDP councillors’ rally, DSP Srinivasulu provided heavy security.

The civic chief said that he would inform the higher officials about the resignation of councillors. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
TDP TDP Coucillors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US Senator Jeff Flake (File | AP)
If Kavanaugh lied, nomination over: US Senator Flake
Photo | IMDB
Elton John musical biopic "Rocketman" trailer is out
Gallery
1921 Madurai: A fully-clad Gandhi visited Madurai in 1921 and it is where he adopted 'half-naked fakir' costume. The attire thereafter became his trademark (Photo | National Gandhi Museum)
In Pictures: When Tamil Nadu hosted the Mahatma
Bengaluru FC got their Indian Super League campaign off to a perfect start with a 1-0 win over defending champions Chennaiyin FC at the Sree Kanteerava stadium here on Sunday. (EPS | Pushkar V)
Bengaluru FC make fine start to ISL season with 1-0 win over Chennaiyin FC