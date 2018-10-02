702 GITAM students land jobs in MNCs

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: As many as 702 Engineering final-year students of GITAM Institute of Technology secured jobs in the campus placement conducted at GITAM Deemed to be University, here on Monday.

Corporates like Microsoft, ValueLabs, TCS Digital, Informatica, NCR, Accenture, Deloitte and Invenio attracted the best talent by offering major roles.

Deloitte, Invenio and Accenture Drives provided opportunities for the students in IT consultancy. State Street Drive opened up the Finance sector. TCS organised CodeVita to select the best coders. Among all these recruiters Microsoft has offered a package of `10.25 lakh per annum (LPA) for the roles of Associate Consultant, Premier Field Engineer and Project Manager.

GITAM Institute of Technology principal K Lakshmi Prasad said that Global Deloitte Application studio (GDA) offered a package of `6.2 LPA, State Street, a Fortune 500 organisation, offered `5 LPA, Accenture and TCS has offered `3.5 LPA. This year, the recruiters have been laying greater significance on employability and learning skills specific to the role being offered. GITAM V-C MS Prasada Rao and Pro V-C K Sivarama Krishna participated.